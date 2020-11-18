The Oyo State government has held the passing out parade for the first set of Amotekun Corps in the State.



The passing out parade according to the State governor, Seyi Makinde, is a local response to crime and criminality and the culmination of a journey started by South West governors in July 2019.

.

The cadets of the western Nigeria Security network code named, “Operation Amotekun” having undergone series of rigorous training in order to stem the tide of insecurity in Oyo State.

The Cadets are expected to embark on routine day and night patrol across the 351 wards of Oyo State and have been equipped with Communication gadgets and patrol vehicles.

Expectations from this regional security outfit are high and the state Governor wants the Amotekun Cadets to adopt traditional as well as native intelligence to tackle crime.

With the flag-off of operations of the Amotekun Cadets, it is expected that the regional security outfit would help restore public confidence in the security architecture as well as ensure improved protection of lives and property.