The Federal High Court in Lagos has granted permission to an accused former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, to embark on a foreign medical trip.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission is prosecuting Mr Fayose and a firm, Spotless Investment Limited, for an alleged N2.2bn fraud.

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke granted the Order following an application by the defendant’s lawyer, Ola Olanipekun (SAN).

Counsel for the EFCC, Rotimi Jacobs (SAN) did not oppose the application.

The judge adjourned further hearing in the case till January 22, 2021.

The EFCC alleges, among other things, that Mr Fayose, on June 17, 2014, “took possession of the sum of N1, 219, 000,000 to fund your 2014 gubernatorial campaign in Ekiti State, which you reasonably ought to have known formed part of the proceeds of an unlawful act, to wit: criminal breach of trust/stealing.”

The former governor was also alleged to have on the same day “received a cash payment of $5,000,000 from Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, the then Minister of State for Defence, which sum exceeded the amount authorised by law and you thereby committed an offence contrary to sections 1 and 16(d) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended) and punishable under Section 16 (2)(b) of the same Act.”

The EFCC also alleged that Mr Fayose purchased a property known as No.44, Osun Crescent, Maitama, Abuja for N200m in the name of his elder sister, Moji Oladeji.

But the two defendants have pleaded not guilty to the charges.