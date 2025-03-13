Justice Ayokunle Faji of the Federal High Court, Ikoyi has struck out the charge of cyber stalking brought against four bloggers who had been in the custody of the Nigeria Correctional Service for about six months.

This followed a settlement reached between the defendants and the complainants; Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO), as well as its CEO and management.

The four male bloggers, Precious Eze, Olawale Rotimi, Rowland Olonishuwa and Seun Odunlami, were charged before the court under the Cybercrimes (Prohibition Prevention) Act, by operatives of the Police Special Fraud Unit (PSFU), Ikoyi-Lagos, for spreading false information about GTCO Plc and its Group Chief Executive Officer, Segun Agbaje.

On Thursday, the prosecuting counsel, Ajibola Aribisala, SAN, told Justice Faji that the prosecution and the nominal complainants, GTCO agreed to withdraw the charge, after an apology from the defendants and retractions of the publications in their respective platforms.

He added that the Guild of Editors intervened in a bid for an amicable settlement of the matter.

According to The prosecutor, each of the defendants have willingly appended their signatures on the document containing the terms of settlement.

” The defendants have promised to restitute and to further take out the publications to right the wrong , there is no gain saying they are remorseful and have agreed not to use their blogs for publishing wrong, malicious or wrong information.”

He added that under the terms of settlement, the bloggers agreed to tender unreserved apologies to the complainants in three National newspapers.

“We appeal that the court approves the document containing the terms as agreed in the deed of settlement so that they can go back to their families after spending six months in the custody of the Nigeria Correction Services, “he said.

Counsel to the defendants, Adekunle Afolabi in his submission said he is not objecting to the withdrawal of the charge, confirming that he and the defendants appended their signatures on the document.

Justice Faji after listening to parties ordered that parties shall comply with terms of the agreement. He then struck out the charge.

The Police had in the amended charge dated September 26, 2024, alleged among others that the four defendants, sometimes in August 2024 in Lagos, conspired amongst themselves to commit felony to wit: Cyberstalking and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 27 of the Cybercrimes (prohibition, Prevention, etc) Act 2015 as amended in 2024.

The defendants were also alleged to have knowingly sent false messages or publications on social media, through a computer or network to the general public as follows “EFCC, FIRS storm GTBanks over Segun Agbaje’s N1 trillion scam” and “Whistle Blowers expose Segun Agbaje Nepotism, power play , enrich him and sister ,Kofo Dosekunni” among other publications , for the purpose of insulting the Group Chief Executive Officer of Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc, Mr Segun Agbaje or for the purpose of causing criminal intimidation, annoyance, ill-will, needless anxiety, injury or hatred to him and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 24 (1) (b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition/prevention, etc) Act. 2015 , as amended in 2024.