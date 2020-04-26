International music star Alicia Keys has partnered with CNN to release her new single ‘Good Job’
Written last year with her husband and producer Swizz Beatz, The Dream and Avery Chambliss, ‘Good Job’ was originally written to celebrate and acknowledge the unsung heroes in Alicia’s life. These include her mum who struggled as a as a single woman in New York’s Hell’s Kitchen, and many others who she saw were often overlooked.
However, in the wake of the current global pandemic, ‘Good Job’ has taken on a whole new meaning, with the track now paying homage to the frontline workers who are keeping things afloat, as well as people of all walks of life during this unprecedented time.
Speaking about the track, Alicia said: “Whether you’re on the frontlines at the hospitals, balancing work, family and homeschool teaching, delivering mail, packages, or food, or facing other personal difficulties because of COVID-19, I feel you. You are seen, loved and deeply appreciated.”
You’re the engine that makes all things go, and you’re always in disguise, my hero, I see your light in the dark, smile in my face when we all know it’s hard/
There’s no way to ever pay you back, bless your heart, know I love you for that, honest and selfless, I don’t know if this helps it, but/
Good job, you’re doin’ a good job…/”