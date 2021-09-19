Breaking News

Algeria buries former President Bouteflika

Algeria has buried Abdelaziz Bouteflika, the North African country’s longest-serving president, at a cemetery for its independence heroes but without the honours accorded to leaders who died before him.

Flags flew at half-mast in the country ahead of the funeral on Sunday of Bouteflika, who died on Friday aged 84.

Without fanfare, in contrast with previous presidential deaths, state television announced that Bouteflika would be laid to rest at El Alia cemetery, east of capital Algiers, where his predecessors and other independence fighters are buried.

Bouteflika is not being accorded the ceremony of Algerian presidents who died before him, and there will be no eight-day official mourning period.

His once-powerful brother Said, jailed on corruption charges, has been authorised to attend, his lawyer Salim Hadjouti told the Arabic website SabqPress.

The announcement of Bouteflika’s death triggered muted reactions in the former French colony, reflecting his absence from public view.

A statement from his successor Abdelmadjid Tebboune noted Bouteflika’s past as a fighter in the war for independence and said flags would be at half-mast for three days to honour him.

The former strongman quit office in April 2019, having been abandoned by the military following weeks of street protests over his bid to run for a fifth presidential term.

He had risen to power in 1999 on a wave of popular support as his amnesty offer to Islamist armed fighters helped bring an end to a decade-long civil war.

