Governor Akeredolu has directed security agencies, especially the Nigeria Police, to fish out the killers of the Oluifon of Ifon, Oba Israel Adeusi .

The monarch was killed on Thursday around Elegbeka, Owo-Ifon road in Ondo state.

The governor , in a statement issued by the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, described the incident as unfortunate .

He said the government will do whatever it takes to unravel these criminals.

Already, Governor Akeredolu has visited Ifon community in company of the chief of staff, Olugbenga Ale; Head of Service, Dare Aragbaiye; Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Dotun Owanikin and his Information counterpart, Donald Ojogo.