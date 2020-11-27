Governor Akeredolu has directed security agencies, especially the Nigeria Police, to fish out the killers of the Oluifon of Ifon, Oba Israel Adeusi .
The monarch was killed on Thursday around Elegbeka, Owo-Ifon road in Ondo state.
The governor , in a statement issued by the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, described the incident as unfortunate .
He said the government will do whatever it takes to unravel these criminals.
Already, Governor Akeredolu has visited Ifon community in company of the chief of staff, Olugbenga Ale; Head of Service, Dare Aragbaiye; Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Dotun Owanikin and his Information counterpart, Donald Ojogo.