Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has called for the scrapping of the Senate in order to reduce cost of governance in the country.

He stated this in Akure while declaring open the House of Representatives Ad-hoc committee on Constitution Review, South West Zonal Public Hearing, Akure Center for Ondo, Ekiti and Osun States.

Governor Akeredolu represented by his Deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa pointed out that the scaling of the members of the National Assembly and the ministries would provide more funds for developmental projects in the country.

He said the unicameral legislature should be adopted for the country.

Specifically, the governor said the upper chamber of the National Assembly should be scrapped while the assembly should be on part-time basis to reduce the cost of governance.