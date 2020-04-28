Governor of Ondo state, Rotimi Akeredolu has blamed the porous nature of the state borders for the rising cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Governor Akeredolu, made this assertion at a news briefing in Akure, where he announced that the state now has 8 cases of the virus.



One of the suspects arraigned for killing Olufunke Olakunri, daughter of Afenifere leader, Reuben Fasoranti, who tested positive for coronavirus, has been isolated at Owo Correctional Centre.

With particular reference to the 4th and fifth cases who are policemen, the Governor said heads of security agencies must brace up.

The State Commissioner of Police, Undie Adie, who spoke on behalf of other security agencies, gave reasons why some people still gain entry to the state through the borders.

The Governor also advised the people to stay at home and obey precautionary measures, aimed at preventing further spread of COVID- 19.