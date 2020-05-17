President Muhammadu Buhari has approved tenure renewal for Mr. Ben Akabueze as Director-General of the Budget Office.

This comes ahead of his present tenure’s expiration on the tenth of June this year.

He was appointed D.G of the Budget Office on the tenth of June 2016, after initially serving as Special Adviser to the President on Planning.

A statement from the finance ministry , has it that Mr Akabueze’s reappointment is to enable him build on successes recorded from reforming the country’s budgetary process during his first term in office.