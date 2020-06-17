Multiple airstrikes by the Air Component of the Operation Hadarin Daji have destroyed more bandits’ camps located in a forest along the Katsina, Zamfara states boundary area, this is according to the Nigerian Military.

Scores of the bandits were also killed in the attack which were conducted under the subsidiary Operation Accord.

A statement by the Coordinator Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, revealed that the attack followed series of intelligence which indicated that some cluster of huts in the target area were used as mini-camp by the bandits.