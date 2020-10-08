The air Component of OPERATION THUNDER STRIKE with the subsidiary air OPERATION KASHE MUGU 2, has attacked several bandit’s camps In Kaduna State.

The new air campaign is part of a new subsidiary air interdiction operation, tagged “KASHE MUGU 2” and has neutralized scores of the bandits in their hideouts in the forests and border areas of Kaduna State.

The airstrikes were executed at Camp Alpha in Kwiambana Forest as well as at Fadaman Kanauta and Jan-Birni on 6 and 7 October 2020 after credible human intelligence reports and a series of ISR missions established that the locations were being used by the bandits as staging areas for attacks.

The locations according to a series of tweets from the twitter handle of the defence headquarters were used to store their logistics, hide rustled cattle, and launch attacks.

The airstrike at Kwiambana Forest was undertaken after an ISR aircraft spotted 4 clusters of huts where the armed bandits reside.

The NAF jets and attack helicopters dispatched by the Air Component recorded successful hits in the target area taking out some of the bandits.

In the same vein, at Fadaman Kanauta and Jan-Birni, the NAF attack aircraft took turns in strafing the target areas leading to the neutralization of several of the bandits as well as damage to their dwellings.