The Nigeria Air Force on Saturday bombed bandits hideouts and killed scores of the criminals in Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, who confirmed this, listed the settlements bombed as Sani Maichuku, Alhaji Chorki, Sangeku, Zabiya, Dutsen Magaji, Kotonkoro, and adjoining areas.

The commissioner also said that some bandits attacked some farmers off a community along the Kaduna-Abuja Highways in Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

He said villagers apprehended two of the bandits terrorising them and that as a result of the beating received, one of them died while the other suspect is in the custody of troops.

Aruwan said the information was based on operational feedback from the military.

The commissioner said, “In continuation of offensives over identified bandit hideouts, air platforms conducted armed missions over locations in Birnin Gwari local government area.

“According to operational feedback to the Kaduna State Government, armed reconnaissance was carried out over Sani Maichuku, Alhaji Chorki, Sangeku, Zabiya, Dutsen Magaji, Kotonkoro, and adjoining settlements.

“At Sani Maichuku, several bandits’ settlements were sighted and were engaged as some bandits attempted to escape on their motorcycles.

“Similarly, at Alhaji Chokri, bandits were sighted on five motorcycles with herds of cattle and were duly neutralized by the fighter jet crew.

“Communication was maintained with ground troops particularly at Zabiya and Gwaska; no suspicious activity was reported in those locations.”

He added, “In another development, the military under the auspices of Operation Thunder Strike, reported that suspected bandits attacked some farmers in a community off the Kaduna-Abuja Road in Chikun local government area.

“According to the report, villagers pursued and apprehended two of the suspects. However, due to the severe beating administered by the villagers, one of the suspects died from the injuries sustained. The other remains in critical condition, in the custody of the troops.”

He said governor Nasir El-Rufai has commended the military for another successful round of operations in the Birnin Gwari area and urged them to sustain their efforts to deny bandits freedom of action.

“The Governor also enjoined communities to embrace full recourse to the law in cooperating with security operatives, stressing that self-help is always a dangerous option,” Aruwan added.