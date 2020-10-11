Air strikes by the Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji have neutralized several armed bandits at a location West of Wagini in Katsina State.

The air interdiction mission was conducted on 8th of October after credible Human Intelligence reports and series of confirmatory surveillance missions had shown significant presence of the bandits, along with hundreds of rustled cattle, in the camp.

The attack aircraft subsequently engaged the location in successive runs, destroying portions of the camp and neutralizing some of the bandits.