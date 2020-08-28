The Accident Investigation Bureau has commenced investigation into the cause of the helicopter crash that killed three persons in the Opebi area of Lagos.

In a release by the agency’s Spokesman, Tunji Oketunbi says the body is soliciting assistance from the public in form of video clips, relevant evidence, or information that can assist with the investigation of the accident.

On its part, the operators of the helicopter Quorum Aviation also in a statement signed by its management said, as soon as it received news of the accident, it informed the aviation authorities.

Meanwhile Commissioner of Police Lagos State Hakeem Odumosu was also at the Chopper accident scene.

He said that nobody in the building, or in the vicinity was injured.