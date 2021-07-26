Commercial activities were paralysed this morning in the commercial city of Onitsha and the industrial town of Nnewi in Anambra State, as bonfires were used to frustrate vehicular movement in the two cities by suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

They blocked entrances into the major markets, thus forcing traders and their customers to remain indoors.

The action of the IPOB members was believed to be in connection with the planned appearance of the IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in an Abuja court today.

Commuters were having a hectic day as vehicles heading to Onitsha from Enugu, Awka and the northern parts of the country were forced to stop at the Onitsha toll gate, a distance of about eight kilometers to the main market.

Those entering the city from Owerri and the South-South states had to stop at Metallurgical Training Institute, Obosi.

In Awka, many people who wanted to travel to Onitsha were stranded as commercial vehicles had stopped taking passengers.

However, marketplaces are open in Enugu State, and businesses continue unabated.

Kenyatta, New Heaven, New Artisan, Garki, and New Markets in Enugu are all open for business.