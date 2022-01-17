Aggrieved PDP Governorship aspirants protest in Ado Ekiti

PDP Governorship Aspirants,Biodun Olujimi and Segun Oni Leads Protest Against Former Governor Ayodele Fayose Accusing him of Hijacking the Ward Congress Held on Saturday 15th January 2022.

Some Party Faithfuls Joined the Protest this morning calling for the indefinite Suspension of Fayose from the PDP.

The Party Leaders accused Fayose of Sabotaging the Efforts of the Party by collating Ward Excos at a Private Event Center Owned by Him while the real Congress was ongoing in the 177 Wards of the State.

They Therefore Urged the National Working Committee to disregard any Purported List sent by Ayodele Fayose to the Party Secretariat in Abuja as they declared that there is no Congress Held in the State.