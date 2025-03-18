Two more members of the House of Representatives have defected from the People’s Democratic Party to the ruling All Progressive Congress.

The two members are Husseini Jallo representing Igabi Federal Constituency of Kaduna state and Adamu Tanko from Suleja/Tara/Gurara federal constituency of Niger state.

In a letter read by the Speaker, Abbas Tajudeen at plenary, the two legislators attributed their defection to the lingering crisis in the PDP.

Minority Leader Kingsley Chinda raised a constitutional point of order.

He said the opposition members in the House would not be tired of saying that the right thing should be done.

He drew attention to the judgement of the Supreme Court, which says that defection of any member must be complete.

He insisted there is no evidence before the House suggesting that the members have done the right thing and carry out their defection properly.