The Police in Kano State have again rescued another man of 55 years unlawfully locked up for a period of 30 years in a solitary room by his relatives.

The relatives were reported to have held the man, whose name is yet to be known for having a psychiatric problem.

The victim was tight to a log of wood with a metal preventing him from moving around.

Confirming the incident to TVC News, The Kano Police Spokesman, Abdullahi Haruna said the victim has been admitted in a medical facility at Rogo Local Government and already an investigation has been launched into the matter.

It would be recalled that few days ago the Kano Police had rescued one Ahmed Aminu, who was imprisoned by his father and step-mother for 7 years and another, 30 year old who was also held for 15 years by parent in Sheka quarters.