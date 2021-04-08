Unknown gunmen have again attacked Mbieri Divisional Police Headquarters situated in the Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo state on the early hours of Thursday.

The fleeing gunmen struck around 1am and immediately released the suspects in custody of the police facility.

The hoodlums also took away the phones belonging to suspects and the police operatives at the police Station.

Confirming the attack, police Public Relations Officer in the state, Orlando Ikeokwu, said one police officer was missing, two others were injured owing to the resistance put by the policemen on duty.

Mr. Ikeokwu, also confirmed that some detained suspects in the police facility were freed by the gunmen.

Advertisement

He however assured that the police authority in the state has activated its tactical units to commence investigation into the attack immediately.

TVC News correspondent reports that six Divisional Police Headquarters had been attacked between February and April apart from the state Police Command headquarters and Owerri Correctional Centre which were attacked on Monday, respectively, freeing over 1,880 inmates and over 30 vehicles burnt.