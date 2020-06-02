President of the African Development Bank, Akinwunmi Adesina, is at the Presidential Villa to hold talks with President Muhammadu Buhari.

The meeting behind closed doors may not be unconnected with the recent troubles at the bank and allegations of impropriety amid calls for a fresh investigation.

Earlier, the house of representatives urged the board to stop further harassment of Mr Adesina, appealing to the federal government to prevail on African leaders to intervene in the crisis.

Lawmakers also affirmed their support for his re-election bid, describing his travails as an attempt to tarnish his image and hard earned reputation.

