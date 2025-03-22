In an attempt to quell the escalating violence between the Ifon and Ilobu communities in Osun State, Governor Ademola Adeleke has declared a 24-hour curfew on the communities.

The decision was announced in a statement issued by the State Commissioner for Information and Public Engagement, Kolapo Alimi

The curfew, which is effective immediately, aims to restore peace and order in the troubled communities and prevent further loss of lives and property.

It would be recalled that the communities resumed their long-standing land dispute on Friday, leading to a renewed violence and destruction of properties worth millions of naira.

Governor Adeleke had previously imposed a dawn-to-dawn curfew in an attempt to restore peace, but this proved insufficient to stop the tensions between the communities.

The government has also extended the curfew to Erin-Osun, a neighboring community that shares boundaries with Ifon and Ilobuas part of efforts to curtail the from spread of the crisis further.