The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State, has suspended the caretaker party chairman of Yola South local government, Sulaiman Adamu for insulting president Muhammadu Buhari.

The party during its State Working Committee (SWC) meeting, also constituted a 7-man disciplinary committee led by Saidu Naira to investigate allegations of gross indiscipline against the suspended chairman and his co-travellers.

The constitution of the disciplinary committee was sequel to a viral audio clip in which the chairman of Yola South chapter was heard saying it would have been better if coronavirus has killed president Muhammadu Buhari saying Osinbajo would have been a better replacement.

The party stand was contained in a statement signed by Mohammed Abdullahi, the State Caretaker Publicity Secretary.

The statement read in part” As A Party We Came Across An Audio Clip that is widely circulating in the social media which emanates from the Stakeholders meeting of our Party in Yola South Local Government.

Advertisement

“In the light of the above, we had an emergency SWC meeting today (10/08/2021) where the audio clip was replayed, digested and deliberated upon.

“At the end it was observed that some of the words/remarks in the audio clip were most unfortunate and require further investigation.

“Consequently, a 7 man disciplinary committee has been set up by the SWC to investigate the issues in the audio clip and make appropriate recommendations for action.

“In order to ensure unhindered investigation and fair hearing, the SWC has resolved that the APC Caretaker Chairman, Yola South Local Government (Alh. Suleiman Adamu) who is a member of the State Executive Committee be suspended pending the outcome of the investigation by the 7 man disciplinary committee. Meanwhile, the APC Local Government Vice Chairman (Alh. Adamu Majekano) is mandated to take over as Acting Chairman Yola South.

“Finally, we urge our Stakeholders at all levels not to allow unpleasant comments/remarks during Party meetings of any nature,” the statement read.