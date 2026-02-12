James Van Der Beek, the American actor widely recognised for his role as Dawson Leery on Dawson’s Creek, has died at the age of 48. His family confirmed his passing in a statement posted on Instagram on Wednesday evening, saying he died peacefully. “Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed pe...

James Van Der Beek, the American actor widely recognised for his role as Dawson Leery on Dawson’s Creek, has died at the age of 48.

His family confirmed his passing in a statement posted on Instagram on Wednesday evening, saying he died peacefully.

“Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace,” the statement reads in part.

The family appealed for space as they grieve, adding: “There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend.”

Van Der Beek had been diagnosed with colorectal cancer in late 2023. He kept the diagnosis private until November 2024, when he chose to make it public.

Born in 1977 in Cheshire, Connecticut, he was the eldest of three siblings. His interest in acting began in middle school, and at 15 he informed his mother of his desire to pursue professional auditions — a decision that would launch a successful career in Hollywood.

He gained prominence in the late 1990s and early 2000s with leading roles in the teen drama Dawson’s Creek and the sports film Varsity Blues, among other projects. Beyond his screen career, he was a father of six.

Following his death, his wife Kimberly shared a GoFundMe link on social media, seeking financial assistance. She disclosed that the prolonged battle with cancer had placed the family under significant economic pressure.

“The costs of James’s medical care and the extended fight against cancer have left the family out of funds,” the post read.

“They are working hard to stay in their home and to ensure the children can continue their education and maintain some stability during this incredibly difficult time.”