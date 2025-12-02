Accreditation of delegates for the Governorship primary of the Peoples Democratic Party in Osun State has commenced in Oshogbo....

Accreditation of delegates for the Governorship primary of the Peoples Democratic Party in Osun State has commenced in Oshogbo.

This is coming just a few hours after the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, made public his resignation from the party.

It is also coming 24 hours after the Peoples Democratic Party announced that the Osun State governor may not be seeking the party’s ticket for the 2026 Governorship Election in the State.

The accreditation exercise which commenced at 10 o clock in the morning is also being observed by the officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC.

Operatives of the Nigeria Police and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps are at the venue to ensure a smooth exercise.

The State Chairman of the Party, Sunday Bisi had on Monday announced that the primary election would not hold as scheduled, noting that Governor Ademola Adeleke might not contest under the party.

However, a letter from the national leadership of the party thereafter emanated that the primary election would hold as scheduled.

The Peoples Democratic Party will now have a new name on the ballot come Osun State Governorship Election in 2026.