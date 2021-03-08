The Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmad Idris, has assured that his office will support every process that will facilitate the collections of government revenues without hindrance.

Mr. Idris, said this while receiving in his office the Postmaster General of the Federation and Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Postal Service, Dr. Ismail Adebayo Adewusi.

The Accountant General of the Federation promised to support every process tAhat ensures revenue of the government is collected unhindered.

He assured Adewusi that the office of the Accountant General will create a synergy for mutual cooperation between government sister agencies.

He also states that NIPOST’s request for the issuance of a Treasury circular to re-enforce the implementation and compliance of the Stamp Duties Act on physical denotation of stamp would be granted.