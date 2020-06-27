Italian Giant, AC Milan are the latest high profile European Club linked with a transfer move for Super Eagles Striker, Victor Osimhen.

The Lille player has been a subject of transfer speculations involving top European clubs including Real Madrid, Napoli and Arsenal in recent time.

Reports say Milan are targeting the 21 year old striker as a possible replacement for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who is poised to leave Milan at the expiration of his short term contract.

Osimhen who was voted as Lille’s player of the year has scored 18 goals with six assists in all competitions this season.