Some Churches in Abuja have resumed religious activities this Sunday in line with government directive.

This happened after weeks of closure of worship places as part of measures to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 had announced the relaxation of the restriction asking state governments to design guidelines for worship centres.

TVC News crew visited some churches in the nation’s capital where social distancing was clearly observed in sitting arrangements.

Worshippers also used face masks as recommended by the PTF.