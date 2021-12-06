Abuja AEDC workers begin strike, shutdown facilities

The Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, has assured the general public that it has bulk power available for delivery to the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) distribution load centers for offtake by its customers.

However, power evacuation from injection substations throughout the AEDC franchise area has been hampered due to a shutdown of AEDC facilities by its in-house workers’ union.

Employees of the corporation began a statewide strike across the Federal Capital Territory on Monday over non-payment of entitlements spanning over 20 months.

The areas under AEDC franchise include Abuja, Nasarawa, Kogi, Parts of Edo, Niger and Kaduna States.

TCN apologised for the interruption and assured Nigerians that normal bulk power transmission to AEDC would resume as soon as the injection substations are operational for onward power supply to customers.