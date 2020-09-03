Family members of the late Chief Moshood Abiola have moved out of their Ikeja residence after the robbery incident that occured wednesday.

TVC News gathered that the robbers came through unattended canal covered with thick bush and located behind the building.

Having gained entry into the residence through the kitchen window, the suspects made straight to the apartment of Mrs Bisi Abiola.

Our crew gathered that the family was also robbed about the same time last year.

Chairman of the residence association said the valley has been a source of worry for all residents.

On the canal, the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu said plans are on to ensure it no longer poses a worry to residents.

The commissioner said his men already have in their custody some members of a vigilance group and are investigating all the information on the voice note that raised alarm on the group.