Abiodun mourns anti apartheid hero, Desmond Tutu

Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, has expressed grief over the death of South African anti-apartheid hero and black nations’ icon, Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

South Africa’s president, Cyril Ramaphosa, on Sunday morning announced the passing of Bishop Tutu at the age of 90.

Governor Abiodun in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, said he was shocked by the death of the anti apartheid hero who stood stoutly against the imperialism and segregation.

He further eulogised him for being a loud voice against suppression of black South Africans throughout the apartheid era in his country.

Abiodun, who praised the former Anglican Archbishop for giving support and played pivotal rule in ensuring South Africa regained self rule, said the black nation will miss him, especially, his altruistic disposition and wise counsel.

“Desmond Tutu’s legacy is moral strength, moral courage and clarity. He felt with the people. In public and alone, he cried because he felt people’s pain. And he laughed – no, not just laughed, he cackled with delight when he shared their joy.

“Though he was a South African, he defended the cause of Africa and blacks in the diaspora. He preached peace; lived peace and shared the words of peace. Even, when apartheid was raging in his country of birth, late Tutu urged his country men and other fighters against white imperialism, to use peace as a vehicle to champion their cause.

“In fact, his stance against xenophobia in his country cannot be forgotten. He will not only be missed by South Africa, but the whole of Africa.

“Rest well, icon of anti apartheid and defender of the black nation”. Abiodun was quoted to have said in the statement.