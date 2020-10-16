Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has identified hunger and malnutrition serious problems confronting theworld, as he called for joint efforts towards addressing the issues.

He made this known at an event orga nised to mark this year’s World Food Day, held at the Arcade Ground, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

The Governor noted that it was imperative to increase food production to achieve global food security and reduce incidences of hunger and malnutrition around the world.

Quoting from the Food and Agricultural Organization report, Governor Dapo Abiodun said over 850 million people are suffering from chronic undernourishment out of which 60 percent are women, while one in nine persons, experience chronic hunger and almost five million children under the age of five die of malnutrition globally every day.

While describing the theme of this year’s celebration “Grow, Nourish, Sustain Together” as appropriate to the country’s peculiar circumstances, the Governor stated that though food was essential to life, many still go without it or could hardly afford to have it, even once in a day, adding that preserving access to safe and nutritious food would continue to be an essential part of his administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.