Ogun state Governor has reaffirmed his commitment to priotising roads leading to companies, Industries and farm settlements in order to encourage investors, boost local economy, create employment opportunities and facilitate trade in the country.

He made this known during the flag off ceremony of the reconstruction of 19 Kilometer Atan-Lusada-Agbara road.

TVC News Kazeem Olowe reports that Agbara Industrial Estate is one of Nigeria’s important industrial hubs. It is located in Ado-Odo Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The hub is also a huge source of revenue for both the state and the federal governments, but the road linking the industrial estate to Ota, Sango and Lagos is in bad shape

The Governor said his administration is committed to promotion of industrialisation, economic prosperity.

Advertisement

The Chairman Senate Committee on Works says the National Assembly will support the Governor on the project.

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment on his part said Ogun State is working and promised to continue to support the state.

Respresentative of the Manufacturer Association of Nigeria and the traditional ruler in charge of Ota Aworiland commended the Governor for the project.

In less than 2 years in office, Dapo Abiodun’s administration rehabilitated 120 kilometers and reconstructed 172 kilometer of roads.

Atan-Lusada-Agbara road is expected to be completed in 15 months.