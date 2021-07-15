Abducted provost of College of Agriculture and Animal Science in Bakura, Zamfara state has been released

The provost Habibu Mainasara regained his freedom after four days in captivity

A member of the family confirmed the development to Newsmen in Gusau, the Zamfara state Capital

It is however not clear weather ransom was paid to his abductors or not.

His abductors had earlier demanded the sum of five million naira ransom

Mr. Mainasara was kidnapped early hours of Sunday morning at his official residence in Bakura local government area of the state.