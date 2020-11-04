17 persons, who were kidnapped seven days ago by yet-to-be-identified gunmen in the Gwargwada-Sabo community in the Gadabuke Development Area of Nasarawa State, have been set free amidst pressure from the police.

The victims were last Friday kidnapped while observing their Isha’i prayers in a mosque in the Toto Local Government Area of the state.

One of the victims said their families paid N2.2m as ransom to secure their release, in addition to food items like grains and oil, among others.

According to him, some of the victims, who did not have money, were asked to give grains, and those whose families were financially buoyant paid heavy amounts of money.

He noted that the kidnappers had informants, who gave out information on the social status of their victims to them.

The victims are a library official attached to the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, three ladies and 13 male adults.

Confirming the release of the victims in Lafia, the Police Public Relation Officer, ASP Ramhan Nansel, said he was not sure if ransom was paid before they were released.