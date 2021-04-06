The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has confirmed abduction of members of Anglican Church in Kaduna State.

The abductors, according to CAN, have already contacted the Church to demand N100 million ransom.

Female members of the Anglican Church were among 25 persons abducted during blockade of Kaduna-Kachia road in the early hours of Tuesday.

Confirming the abduction of the Anglican Church members, Kaduna CAN chairman, Rev. Joseph Hayab, clarified that, of the 15 members of the Church on the journey, only four were taken away by the kidnappers.

The CAN Chairman said other occupants of the bus fled into the bush during the attack and some of them sustained gun injuries in the process.

According to him: “My conversation with the Anglican church is they were 15 members in the bus but the others ran into the bush and others were shot and sustained injuries but the bandits took four persons; one old woman and three young ladies.

“They took a lot of people, they even contacted them (the Church) already asking for N100 million. That is what they said.

“It is a very sad thing nine people were killed and we are not sure of the number of persons kidnapped; that 28 that some people are quoting is an estimated number,” he said.