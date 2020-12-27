Abducted chairman of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Emmanuel Bako and his wife, Cindy have regained their freedom.

They were released Sunday afternoon by their abductors.

The cleric and his wife were kidnapped Friday evening at Albarka praying camp along the Afana-Fadan Kagoma-Kwoi road in Jema’a local government area of the state.

Secretary of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria in Kaduna State, Tony Inwulale has confirmed the development to the government.

Kaduna state governor, Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai has expressed his relief and happiness over the development.

Advertisement

He offers his best wishes to the cleric and his wife.