Abducted Kaduna Catholic Priest Regains Freedom

The kidnapped Kaduna Catholic Priest of Kafanchan Diocese, Rev. Father Danjuma Shekari, has regained his freedom.

It is yet unclear if ransom was paid to the bandits, but Chancellor of the Kafanchan Catholic Diocese Rev. Father Emmanuel Okolo confirmed in a statement on Tuesday.

He added that the Priest was released by his abductors around 10:30 PM, Monday night.

Recall that the Priests was kidnapped and his cook killed, when armed terrorist, invaded the Rectory of Saint Monica Catholic Church, Ikulu Parish in Kauru Local Government Area of the state on Sunday.