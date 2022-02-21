7 Man Panel starts Sitting In Zamfara on allegations against Dep. Gov.

The seven man investigative panel set up by the Zamfara State Chief Judge Kulu Aliyu to investigate the allegations leveled against the state Deputy Governor Mahadi Aliyu Gusau has commence sitting in Gusau
The Zamfara State House of Assembly is accusing the deputy Governor Mahdai Aliyu of bridge of the Constitution, Misappropriation of funds, gross misconduct and abuse of office among other things
The Zamfara Assembly had since November 2021 begins impeachment process against the state Deputy Governor
The fact finding panel is to saddled with the responsibility to Investigate all allegations and submit report to the chief Judge, though no time frame is given to the panel to submit it’s report
The Deputy Governor who doubles as the respondent is absent at the first sitting and no Counsel or any person representing the Deputy Governor
The Secretary to the Panel Barrister Ashiru Tsafe told the fact finding committee that he has served the Deputy Governor with all the necessary Notices regarding his appearance before the committee via electronic, email address, Whatsapp and has also submitted scan copies of the delivery report
Counsel to the complainant, Barr. Nasiru Jangebe presented seven witnesses for cross-examination before the panel
Before the first witness testify, the other six witnesses were asked to leave the hall
The first witness is one Abubakar Mohammed a 49yrs old who is the Director General and Secretary to the state executive council identified all the documents he presented to the panel
One of the documents he presented was the Notice of Meetings served to the Deputy Governor
After careful checks of all the documents, Abubakar Mohammed was discharged by the panel
Currently Undergoing cross-examination as at the time of filling this report is Kabiru Mohammed a fifty Year old who is also the permanent secretary office of the Deputy Governor Mahdi Aliyu Gusau
He told the panel that the Deputy Governor who doubles as the state Chairman of the state economic team Has never directed him to call for Meeting
The Deputy Governor according to him is the only authority that can permit for a meeting to hold
The first sitting of the seven man panel to Investigate all allegations leveled against the Zamfara State Deputy Governor Mahdi Aliyu Gusau is coming less than twenty four hours after the Deputy Governor at a press conference in Abuja says he has no confidence in the set up of the Committee
The Panel has the following as Members : Justice Halidu Tanko Sabo (rtd) Oladipo Okpeseyi (SAN) , Abdul Atadoga Ibrahim (SAN) , Hussaini Zakariya’u (SAN) others are Amina Tanimu Marafa, Sani Mande and Ahmad Buhari Rabah while Barrister Ashiru Tsafe serves as the Secretary.