7 Man Panel starts Sitting In Zamfara on allegations against Dep. Gov.

The seven man investigative panel set up by the Zamfara State Chief Judge Kulu Aliyu to investigate the allegations leveled against the state Deputy Governor Mahadi Aliyu Gusau has commence sitting in Gusau

The Zamfara State House of Assembly is accusing the deputy Governor Mahdai Aliyu of bridge of the Constitution, Misappropriation of funds, gross misconduct and abuse of office among other things

The Zamfara Assembly had since November 2021 begins impeachment process against the state Deputy Governor

The fact finding panel is to saddled with the responsibility to Investigate all allegations and submit report to the chief Judge, though no time frame is given to the panel to submit it’s report

The Deputy Governor who doubles as the respondent is absent at the first sitting and no Counsel or any person representing the Deputy Governor

The Secretary to the Panel Barrister Ashiru Tsafe told the fact finding committee that he has served the Deputy Governor with all the necessary Notices regarding his appearance before the committee via electronic, email address, Whatsapp and has also submitted scan copies of the delivery report

Counsel to the complainant, Barr. Nasiru Jangebe presented seven witnesses for cross-examination before the panel

Before the first witness testify, the other six witnesses were asked to leave the hall

The first witness is one Abubakar Mohammed a 49yrs old who is the Director General and Secretary to the state executive council identified all the documents he presented to the panel

One of the documents he presented was the Notice of Meetings served to the Deputy Governor

After careful checks of all the documents, Abubakar Mohammed was discharged by the panel

Currently Undergoing cross-examination as at the time of filling this report is Kabiru Mohammed a fifty Year old who is also the permanent secretary office of the Deputy Governor Mahdi Aliyu Gusau

He told the panel that the Deputy Governor who doubles as the state Chairman of the state economic team Has never directed him to call for Meeting

The Deputy Governor according to him is the only authority that can permit for a meeting to hold

The first sitting of the seven man panel to Investigate all allegations leveled against the Zamfara State Deputy Governor Mahdi Aliyu Gusau is coming less than twenty four hours after the Deputy Governor at a press conference in Abuja says he has no confidence in the set up of the Committee

The Panel has the following as Members : Justice Halidu Tanko Sabo (rtd) Oladipo Okpeseyi (SAN) , Abdul Atadoga Ibrahim (SAN) , Hussaini Zakariya’u (SAN) others are Amina Tanimu Marafa, Sani Mande and Ahmad Buhari Rabah while Barrister Ashiru Tsafe serves as the Secretary.