The man who is a security guard in Ilorin, was said to have been taking advantage of the girl by giving her between fifty naira and a hundred naira each time.

The suspect confirmed the incident but claimed that he did not penetrate.

Mr Damisa also claimed that a particular devilish spirit pushed hm to the act.

The state commandant of the NSCDC, Mr Iskil Makinde, who paraded the suspect advised parents to always be watchful over their children and wards and provide for all their needs.

He also urged members of the public to always give useful information to security operatives for effective crime control.

The suspect will soon be charged to court.