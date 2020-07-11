No fewer than six persons lost their lives on Saturday in a fatal road accident along Ondo-Ore road in Odigbo Local Government Area.

The accident which involved a commercial vehicle and an articulated truck also left some people injured.

According to an eyewitness, the truck had a brake failure and rammed into the car coming from the opposite direction.

The State sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Mr. Ahmed Hassan confirmed the accident said the injured persons are already receiving medical treatment at the hospital.

He cautioned drivers against high speed and also advised them to always ascertain the condition of their vehicles before embarking on a journey.