The 68th Grammy Awards countdown is on, and Nigerian music is taking center stage once again.

The ceremony, set for Sunday, February 1, 2026, at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena, will see five Nigerian artists competing for some of music’s most prestigious honors, highlighting the country’s growing global influence.

Below are five Nigerian artistes nominated for the 2026 Grammy awards:

1. Leading the pack is Burna Boy, with two nominations: “Love” for Best African Music Performance and No Sign of Weakness for Best Global Music Album, solidifying his reputation as one of Africa’s most reliable Grammy contenders.

2. Davido returns with a nod for “With You” featuring Omah Lay in Best African Music Performance. The track, a lead single from his album 5ive, broke records with 4.98 million first-week streams on Spotify Nigeria in 2025, following his international tours and high-profile collaborations.

3. Ayra Starr also shines with “Gimme Dat” featuring Wizkid, earning her a spot in Best African Music Performance.

4. While Wizkid continues to add to his Grammy legacy through the same collaboration.

5. Omah Lay marks a milestone in his rising global recognition with his feature on Davido’s “With You”, showcasing his emotional and vulnerable style that resonates far beyond Nigeria.

Adding historic significance to the awards, Afrobeat legend Fela Anikulapo-Kuti will be posthumously honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award, becoming the first African artist to receive the accolade.

He will be celebrated alongside icons like Whitney Houston, Chaka Khan, Cher, and Paul Simon at the Special Merit Awards Ceremony on Saturday, January 31, 2026.

The 68th Grammys not only spotlight Nigeria’s current musical stars but also cement the nation’s growing imprint on the global music stage.