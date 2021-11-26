5 killed as Herdsmen with ‘poisoned’ arrows attack farmers in Borno

At least five persons were said to have been killed as farmers resisted an invasion into their farmlands by armed herdsmen.

Sources disclosed that the herders who came with a large number of cattle and sheep insisted on grazing their animals through the yet to be harvested plantations.

Borno is amongst the Nigerian states that did not domesticate anti grazing laws that bans open grazing by nomadic herders.

Reliable sources, mostly local hunters and members of the Civilian JTF say Most of the farmers were shot at with arrows believed to have been poisoned.