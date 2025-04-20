A total of 20 victims were rescued, while 15 (6 adult females and 9 adults males) were rescued alive from the collapsed 3 Storey Building at Ojodu in the Ojodu LCDA of Lagos State according to the National Emergency Management Agency.



The Agency also disclsoed that five dead bodies were recovered comprising three females and two adult males.

The building housing the popular Equal Rights Restaurant in the Ojodu suddenly collapsed on Saturday 19th April at about 8am in the Morning trapping several people.

The trapped according to the management of the restaurant included workers and customers.

Rescue operations by a combined team led by the National Emergency Management Agency, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency and Other First responders is continuing.

The target is to reach ground Zero of the building to ensure any other individual still trapped is rescued and the rubble cleared.