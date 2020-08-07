The Police command in Borno State has arrested 45 suspects for alleged kidnapping and possession of dangerous weapons in various parts of the State.

Among the suspects is a 40 year old man who allegedly specializes in supplying logistics to Boko Haram Insurgents.

Borno State has suffered many years of insurgency with many people killed and thousands displaced from their ancestoral homes.



While security agencies battle to restore peace to the State, other forms of crimes are also being committed across the State.

But the Borno State Police Command says it will not relent in its efforts until peace and order is restored.

The suspects were arrested for kidnapping, culpable homicide, armed robbery, and acts of terrorism.

Some of the suspects who spoke to TVC News confessed to their crimes.

The command assured that all the suspects are to be prosecuted after all preliminary investigations are completed.