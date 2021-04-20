The Four branches of the NBA in Lagos state, namely Lagos, Ikorodu, Epe and Badagry are at the Lagos House, Marina to “visit” Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in adherence to the directive of NBA President, Olumide Akpata.

This is over the lingering JUSUN strike which has paralysed all court activities in Nigeria.

NBA Has expressed full support for the striking workers who are demanding financial autonomy in all state judiciaries and wjinhas accused state Governors of frustrating the process.

On Monday members of the NBA ikeja branch staged a rootest to the state government house at Alausa to present their letter to the Government.