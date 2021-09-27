37 killed, houses burnt in fresh Kaduna attack

At least 34 persons have been killed in an attack in Kaura local government area, Kaduna state, Security agencies reported on Monday.

According to the reports, unidentified gunmen attacked Madamai village in Kaura local government.

The troops mobilized to the location also came under fire, before forcing the assailants to withdraw after an intense exchange.

According a statement by the commissioner for Home Security, Samuel Arunwa, some houses were set ablaze by the attackers at one end of the village. The troops put out the fire at three of the burning houses, and rescued six locals from the infernos.

Meanwhile, seven others sustained injuries, and were rushed to a hospital in Plateau State.

Governor El-Rufai has stated that the Kaduna State Government will bear the full cost of injured victims’ treatment.

In the same vein, Mr Arunwa also disclosed that governor El-Rufai was briefed by security agencies on the roles played by the traditional ruler of Kagoro, Ufuwai Bonet and the member representing Kaura Federal Constituency, Gideon Gwani in dousing the tension and preventing a breakdown of law and order following the unfortunate incident.

The Home Security Commissioner said governor El-Rufai commended their efforts and sterling leadership.

The Governor ordered an urgent assessment of the area by the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency, towards the provision of succor to the affected households.

Mr Arunwa said governor El–Rufai received the reports with intense grief, and expressed his condemnation of the gruesome attack, which he described as an unspeakable display of wickedness, meriting the severest form of punishment.

He sent his deepest condolences to the families of the deceased, and the affected communities, as he prayed for the repose of their souls and appealed for calm and charged security agencies to intensify their efforts in the campaign against the gratuitous killing of innocent citizens.

He further tasked security agencies to ensure urgent and precise investigations into the horrific incident.