Three persons were feared killed by stray bullets on Tuesday morning in the pandemonium that broke out following a clash between officials of the Nigerian Customs Service and Youth in Ayetoro, Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The incident which happened at the Kikelomo area in Ayetoro early morning on Tuesday was precipitatedby the attempt by officials of the Customs Service to stop smuggling activities centred in the area.

The men of Nigeria Customs Service had reportedly stormed the area following a tip-off of from some members of the public.

The stray bullets were allegedly fired by customs officers who stormed the area to evacuate the alleged smuggled bags of rice.

One of the victims, Sola, was reportedly shot while riding a motorcycle in the area.

The Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Customs Service, Ogun Command, Ahmed Oloyede, is still unavailable as of the time of filing this report.