Police in Ogun State have confirmed that three cows strayed into the premises of Professor Wole Soyinka at Ilugun Village, Kemta Idi-Aba, Abeokuta on Tuesday, February 9th, 2021.

The Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun says, as against the claims on social media that it was an assassination attempt and invasion, what happened was a trespass and the owner of the Cow who is a Yoruba man and the herder who is a Fulani boy are currently with the Police.

The Commissioner who visited the place appealed to the Nobel leaureate that his officers will continue to watch the environment and that the matter is not a willful trespass.

He urged Nigerians to avoid sending negative messages on social media in the interest of the country.

The owner of the cow, Kazeem Sorinola and herder Awwal mumini were also present.