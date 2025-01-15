Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to partnering with local and foreign investors for the development and economic prosperity of the State.

The governor stated this while receiving a delegation of Chinese businessmen and investors in his conference room, Office of the Governor, Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan.

The governor, while welcoming them to the state, said they were in the right place for business partnership as Oyo State is open for business, adding that his administration would do everything possible to support businesses in the State.

Makinde noted that the state would not relent in its efforts to expand and boost its economy through local and foreign investors who are willing and ready to partner with the State government.

He also expressed the hope that the state and the Chinese investors would have mutually beneficial business collaboration.

Earlier in his remarks, the leader of the team, Consul-General of Nigeria in Shanghai, China, Ambassador Gbadebo Afolabi, expressed the readiness of the Chinese businessmen to partner with the State government on infrastructure development, energy, agriculture and mining.

Also speaking, Chairman of the Working Committee for Overseas Cooperation of China Association of Small and Medium Enterprises, Mr He Lixiong, who spoke through an interpreter, Mr Innocent Okonkwo, said the visit aimed at collaborating with the State government on critical sectors of the economy.

The event had in attendance, the Chief of Staff, Otunba Segun Ogunwuyi; Commissioner for Lands and Housing, Mr Williams Akin-Funmilayo; Director -General, Oyo State Investment and Public Private Partnership Agency, Hon. Tilewa Folami; and Mr. Tosin Ayoade.

Others on the Chinese delegation were, Dean, Qingdao Tourism Planning and Architectural Design Institute, Mr zezhong Yang; the Chief Executive Officer, Sichuan Branch of China Machinery Industry Construction Group Inc., Mr Wang Fan; Manager, Changzhou Sanxin Energy Company Limited, Mr Liu Xiangdong; and the Secretary, Nigerian Kazakhstan Business Council and Strategic Partners, China Overseas Working Committee, Mr Kehinde Adeyemi.