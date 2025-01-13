A middle-aged man suspected of being an internet fraudster, commonly referred to as a “Yahoo boy,” has been apprehended by security agents in Agwan Sarki Orozo, Nasarawa State, near the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The suspect was found in possession of a polythene bag containing the severed head of his girlfriend, according to reports.

The arrest was made possible by an intelligence tip-off, which led security agents to an uncompleted building in the area.

During interrogation, the suspect allegedly confessed to the heinous crime and revealed that the remainder of the victim’s body was hidden at his residence.

